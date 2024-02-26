aelf Market Cap Reaches $463.22 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001238 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $463.22 million and $12.16 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 715,360,021 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

