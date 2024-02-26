Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Reduced by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in Aflac by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,237,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $79.70. 2,032,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,607 shares of company stock worth $2,933,445. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

