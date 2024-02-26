Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $67.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.39.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADC

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,427,637.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,549 shares in the company, valued at $22,375,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,582 shares of company stock worth $3,136,302. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.