Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $67.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.39.
ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Agree Realty
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Agree Realty by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agree Realty Price Performance
Agree Realty stock opened at $57.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $73.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.13.
Agree Realty Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.10%.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
