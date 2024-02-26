Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE:AL opened at $39.97 on Friday. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

In related news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,402,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,167. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

