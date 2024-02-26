Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

