Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. Susquehanna cut Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:ALK opened at $38.65 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after acquiring an additional 83,246 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $1,625,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 607.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after buying an additional 1,870,094 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

