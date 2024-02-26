Algoma Steel Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at C$11.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of C$8.64 and a one year high of C$13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASTL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Beacon Securities downgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$18.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

