Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $70.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00024245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00020629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,047,796,037 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

