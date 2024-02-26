Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALKS. UBS Group downgraded Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.