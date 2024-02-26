Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.10 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $12.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $408.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $132.72 and a one year high of $411.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.