Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.80 on Monday, reaching $139.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,381,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,066,867. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.52 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

