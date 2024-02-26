Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 3%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.79 and last traded at $140.94. Approximately 9,113,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 20,790,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

