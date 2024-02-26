Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of ALTR opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -657.85, a PEG ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,032.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $455,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,073,098 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,045 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,473 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,761,445 shares of the software’s stock worth $484,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 135,284 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 56,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

