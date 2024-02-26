ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.42

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 78926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ALX Oncology by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

