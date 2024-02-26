ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.42

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 78926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.07.
View Our Latest Analysis on ALXO
ALX Oncology Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology
In other ALX Oncology news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ALX Oncology by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ALX Oncology
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is Roku worth a second look after the earnings panic selloff?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Domino’s stock or Papa John’s? Follow price action to find out
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- This healthcare stock making a buzz with 160% growth
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.