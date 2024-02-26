Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Amer Sports stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

