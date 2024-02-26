Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of AS stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

