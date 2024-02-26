Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.11.

AS stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. Amer Sports has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $16.35.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

