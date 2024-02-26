American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $55.58 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after buying an additional 1,638,328 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $71,649,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $51,012,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $50,560,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $26,850,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life



American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

