American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

NYSE:AMT opened at $189.93 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

