American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.07

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.07 and last traded at $97.07, with a volume of 16052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Woodmark

In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 72.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.