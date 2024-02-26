AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,779 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises about 1.0% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.45% of AMETEK worth $153,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.31. The company had a trading volume of 227,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day moving average is $157.07.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.