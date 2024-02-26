Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $222.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $226.00 to $222.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.31. The stock has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

