Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $215.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $190.11 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day moving average is $182.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

