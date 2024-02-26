Analysts Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Target Price at $121.86

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $165.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 614.74 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.05. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $193.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $6,259,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $1,450,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,946,974.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $6,259,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,179,516 shares of company stock worth $168,743,643. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

