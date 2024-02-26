Analysts Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT at $24.83

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $382.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. MasterCraft Boat’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

