Analyzing CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cutera and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $252.40 million 0.20 -$82.34 million ($3.87) -0.67 CONMED $1.24 billion 1.97 $64.46 million $2.04 39.09

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than Cutera. Cutera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Cutera has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cutera and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -31.08% N/A -16.01% CONMED 5.18% 13.95% 4.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cutera and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 3 2 0 2.40 CONMED 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cutera currently has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 738.46%. CONMED has a consensus price target of $120.43, suggesting a potential upside of 51.83%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than CONMED.

Summary

CONMED beats Cutera on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform. It also offers truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency system designed for circumferential reduction, lipolysis, and deep tissue heating and treat all body and skin types; Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling device that delivers heat into the deeper layers of the skin using controlled RF energy; and enlighten, a laser platform with a dual wavelength for multi-colored tattoo removal, and the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. In addition, the company provides excel HR, a hair removal solution for all skin types; and xeo, a multi-application platform for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. Further, it offers its products through direct sales and services, and network of distributors and direct international sales. Cutera, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including therapeutic and diagnostic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the dilatation, hemostasis, biliary, structure management, and infection prevention and patient monitoring, including ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

