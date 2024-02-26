Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Antero Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.75.

Antero Resources stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

