APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. TheStreet raised APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in APi Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in APi Group by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APG stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. APi Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

