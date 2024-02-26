APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.71

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 220861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on APG
APi Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,729,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 2,656,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after buying an additional 1,930,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
About APi Group
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than APi Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.