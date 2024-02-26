APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.71

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.70, with a volume of 220861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on APG

APi Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,751,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,729,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 2,656,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,071,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after buying an additional 1,930,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.