Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 67.74 and a quick ratio of 67.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

