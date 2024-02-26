Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,953,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

