Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $3.70

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.70 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $9,360,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $8,582,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Articles

