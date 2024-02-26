ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Up 9.1%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 149.34 and last traded at 145.43. 6,870,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,220,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at 133.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 78.77.

Get ARM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 85.26.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ARM by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.