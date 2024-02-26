ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Stock Down 2.0 %

ASML opened at $933.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $813.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $701.67. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $959.46. The company has a market capitalization of $368.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

