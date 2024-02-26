Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $179.65

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $179.65 and last traded at $179.55, with a volume of 8695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Assurant Stock Performance

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Assurant by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Assurant by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

