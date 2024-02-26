Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Down 33.5 %

ATHX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $833,206.50, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90.

Get Athersys alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Athersys by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.