ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.21 and last traded at $35.21. 25,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 96,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ATN International by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in ATN International by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ATN International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

