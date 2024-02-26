Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.29. 18,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,129. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$497.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a current ratio of 41.61 and a quick ratio of 102.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Laurentian lowered Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

