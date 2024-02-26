AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. FMR LLC increased its position in AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE T traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.55. 14,608,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,430,703. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.