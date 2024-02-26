Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $275.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.50.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $257.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.25.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $170,972,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 866,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,875,000 after purchasing an additional 718,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

