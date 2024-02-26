Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Hits New 1-Year High at $113.47

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.47 and last traded at $113.27, with a volume of 27291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALV

Autoliv Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.30%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.