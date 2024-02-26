B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Up 6.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 142,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,202,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RILY

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $474.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,651,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 54,850 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 104,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,850,000 after buying an additional 702,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.