BAE Systems (LON:BA) PT Raised to GBX 1,400

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.37) to GBX 1,400 ($17.63) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.36) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,156 ($14.56).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BA

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 1,240.50 ($15.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,000.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.33. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 866.60 ($10.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,256.50 ($15.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,163.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,083.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 18.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,516.13%.

Insider Activity

In other BAE Systems news, insider Angus Cockburn acquired 2,000 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.18) per share, with a total value of £20,940 ($26,366.15). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,166. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.