Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Baidu Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu stock opened at $111.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Baidu has a 1 year low of $97.51 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Baidu by 90,390.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 901,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 56.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 583,291 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 87.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $159,929,000 after purchasing an additional 556,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 25.1% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 406,038 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

