BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) versus Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Head-To-Head Review

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 28.26% 15.85% 1.75% Webster Financial 22.01% 13.05% 1.42%

Risk and Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $185.41 million 15.55 $212.46 million $6.34 13.82 Webster Financial $3.94 billion 2.06 $867.84 million $4.89 9.65

This table compares BancFirst and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Webster Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BancFirst. Webster Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for BancFirst and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50 Webster Financial 0 2 11 0 2.85

BancFirst currently has a consensus target price of $85.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.40%. Webster Financial has a consensus target price of $56.23, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Webster Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Webster Financial is more favorable than BancFirst.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. BancFirst pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Summary

BancFirst beats Webster Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, the company is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter services that are distributed directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, consultants, and financial advisors. The Consumer Banking segment provides consumer deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines, secured and unsecured loans, and credit cards to consumers; and small business banking products, such as credit, deposit, and cash flow management to businesses and professional service firms. It also offers online and mobile banking services. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

