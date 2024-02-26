Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 164,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,196,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,353 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 183,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 210,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 29,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.65. 17,990,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,632,699. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

