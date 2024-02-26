Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.88. 10,872,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,449,746. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $266.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

