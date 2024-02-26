Barclays Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $60.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
TCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,419,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,156,000 after purchasing an additional 875,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
