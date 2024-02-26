Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (ATMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3097 per share on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Shares of NYSEARCA ATMP opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 1,807.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000.

