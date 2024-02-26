Barclays Increases NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $29.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get NiSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NiSource

NiSource Trading Up 0.3 %

NI opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NiSource by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,972,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,477,000 after buying an additional 1,514,593 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.